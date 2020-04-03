HOLLAND, Michigan — Hudsonville Ice Cream's second annual Pint Day is on Friday and what better way to celebrate than free ice cream?

Midwest-based Hudsonville Ice Cream has 10,000 free pints of ice cream up for grabs.

Ice cream lovers can claim their free pint by going to Hudsonville Ice Cream's website, following the prompts and printing off the coupon offer.

“We are firm believers in celebrating moments big and small with ice cream, which led us to create Pint Day – a holiday that didn’t previously exist," said Rachel Hamden of Hudsonville Ice Cream.

"Pint Day gives you the perfect reason to grab a pint of your favorite flavor on us and make your day a little sweeter."

Hudsonville Ice Cream originally created the Pint Day holiday in 2019 to celebrate the launch of its new pint lineup featuring traditional flavors from its family-size flavor list.

