High school football player plans Military Appreciation Night for Friday’s game

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Enjoy some football while also honoring our military members Friday night. This appreciation event is all thanks to one of the seniors on the Hudsonville High School football team.

The team’s coach tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE starting center Colten Hansen reached out about the idea for a Military Appreciation Night and even came prepared with PowerPoint presentation. Hansen is part of the team’s leadership council and says he’s had the idea for several years now. His dad is a retired military member.

Hansen said with only four home games for the season, choosing a date started out as a challenge but ultimately worked out even better than planned.

“So, I was like, let’s do it week two and I just so happened to look on the calendar and see that 9/11 was only three days after. So, I was like, it works out perfectly,” said Hansen.

Brent Sandee is the head coach. He said Hansen “doesn’t really look for anything in return. He’s really just trying to give to other people and doesn’t need or want the recognition himself, which I think is really cool. I’m super proud of him as he’s continued to develop as a leader and as a young man throughout the three plus years he’s been here at Hudsonville playing football with us.”

“I’m hoping that a lot of veterans are able to show out and have a great night,” said Hansen.

There will be free admission to Friday’s game for all active and retired military members as Hudsonville takes on East Kentwood at 7 p.m.

Donations are also being collected for West Michigan Veterans Coalition.

Before the game starts, every player has chosen a military family member to honor who will enter the field with the team.

