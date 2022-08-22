Hudsonville Public Schools bus driver passes away on first day of school

Randy Tibbe was beloved by his community. "We honor him and all he gave to the students," the district's superintendent said.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Hudsonville Public Schools bus driver, Randy Tibbe, passed away Monday morning. It was the district's first day of school.

Tibbe was beloved by members of the school system, superintendent Dr. Doug VanderJagt said.

"He was known for his humor, passion for kids, and willingness to do whatever it took to get his students to and from school," VanderJagt wrote in a message to parents.

"We honor him and all he gave to the students and families at Hudsonville Public Schools."

Counselors and social workers are available for students who are struggling to process the loss.

School officials say Tibbe was not operating a bus at the time of his passing and no students were present.

"Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they suffer from his loss," VanderJagt wrote.

