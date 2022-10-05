Hudsonville woman in critical condition after Ottawa Co. crash

Deputies say a 32-year-old woman from Hudsonville was leaving a private drive on 48th Avenue and didn't yield to the right of way, colliding with another car.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is in critical condition after a crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 5:08 p.m. at 48th Avenue near Tyler Oaks Drive in Blendon Township.

Deputies say a 32-year-old woman from Hudsonville was leaving a private drive on the west side of 48th Avenue and didn't yield to the right of way, colliding with another car.

The woman was pinned in her car until the Blendon Township Fire team freed her. She was sent to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital by ambulance.

The 20-year-old woman in the other involved car was treated at the scene and released.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

