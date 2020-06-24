Huge consignment sale for kids hosted in Grand Rapids

This sale has over 150,000 items including clothes, shoes, toys, bedding, strollers, books and more — all for the kiddos.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Taking care of children is expensive, but an event in Grand Rapids is here to lessen the financial strain.

Just Between Friends (JBF) — Grand Rapids has partnered with the DeltaPlex Arena to host a huge children’s consignment sale.

Starting today at 1 p.m., the sale is open to the public.

JBF Grand Rapids hosts a large children’s consignment event twice each year. The event allows people to both sell and buy.

“We understand that kids grow fast so create a community marketplace twice a year where local families can sell the things their kids are no longer using and buy what they need at 50-90% off retail,” JBF Grand Rapids’ Facebook page reads.

This sale has over 150,000 items including clothes, shoes, toys, bedding, strollers, books and more — all for the kiddos. The objects are organized by type, age and gender.

Those who decide to become a consignor at the event make 60% of their total sales. Click here to register as a consignor.

JBF will host this event until Saturday, June 27. Each day has different hours, which can be seen here:

On Friday and Saturday, the prices will get even better with an extra 50% off sale-wide.

Tickets for the event are free and available here.

