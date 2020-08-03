EMMETT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in Emmett Township.

Police said the remains were located on River Road between G Drive North and Raymond Road on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple agencies are investigating, including Michigan State Police, the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety and the sheriff's office.

The body was taken to the Western Michigan University Department of Pathology for an autopsy. However, investigators have not positively identified the remains.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.