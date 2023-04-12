Human remains found in Wayland near home of missing man

While authorities haven't confirmed the identity, officers did share the remains were found near the home of a man missing since August 2022.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Authorities in Wayland are working to determine the identity of human remains found next to US-131 and Windsor Woods Village Tuesday.

The Wayland City Police Department said someone called dispatch to report a suspicious situation in Windsor Woods Village, Chief Scott Matice said.

Once officers made it there, they found human remains that appeared to have been there for several months.

Police said they discovered the body near the home of Ronald Jenson, who had been reported missing on Aug. 4, 2022.

Police are working with the Allegan County Medical Examiner and West Michigan University Medical to positively identify the remains.

The Wayland City Police Department was assisted by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and Gun Lake Tribal Police.

