Human remains found near vehicle belonging to missing Barry County woman

Police have not identified the remains yet.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff's Office has discovered human remains near the location of a car belonging to a missing woman.

Police say through the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter, they were able to locate the silver 2005 Ford Escape, belonging to 41-year-old Rachel Lynn Hazen.

Hazen was last seen Wednesday, July 21.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office K-9 along with two MSP K-9's located the remains around 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in a field in Maple Grove Twp.

Police have not identified the remains yet. At this time, the incident remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.