x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Human remains found near vehicle belonging to missing Barry County woman

Police have not identified the remains yet.
Credit: Provided

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff's Office has discovered human remains near the location of a car belonging to a missing woman.

Police say through the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter, they were able to locate the silver 2005 Ford Escape, belonging to 41-year-old Rachel Lynn Hazen.

Hazen was last seen Wednesday, July 21.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office K-9 along with two MSP K-9's located the remains around 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in a field in Maple Grove Twp.

Police have not identified the remains yet. At this time, the incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: Police searching for Barry County woman missing since July 21

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Family of GVSU student who drowned calls death 'suspicious'