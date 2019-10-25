GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver accused of hitting and killing Grand Rapids couple Todd and Tracy Fuhr admitted to police that he know he hit someone, court documents show.

44-year-old Jason McCann was formally charged with hitting and killing a couple on Saturday night, October 19.

According to McCann's arrest warrant, numerous witness statements indicated that around 11:15 in the evening, a black Ford Taurus ran through the stop sign at Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW at a high rate speed without slowing.

The couple was hit in the crosswalk and their bodies were thrown 50 and 80 feet in the air. They died immediately.

After police issued a news release, numerous tips came into the department,. One caller described a vehicle matching the description parked at a home on Veto Street SW.

Officers found the vehicle which had corresponding damage as well as human tissue. The arrest warrant states McCann came outside and immediately admitted to being the driver involved in the accident. He told police he knew he hit someone but "didn't think it was that bad."

He was arraigned on Tuesday on two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, when at fault, causing death, and two counts of reckless of driving causing death. The charges are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

A judge on Tuesday, Oct. 22 set bond for McCann at $100,000 bond; he will be required to wear a tether if he is released from jail.

