WALKER, Mich. — Boxes and bags of empty cans and soda bottles are piled up inside and outside of the Humane Society of West Michigan in Walker.

The nonprofit shelter hosted a bottle return drive to raise funds after canceling fundraising events amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stores have suspended bottle return at this time and the Humane Society saw an opportunity.

"Everybody's got bottles we figured," said Megan Ellinger the events coordinator of Humane Society of West Michigan. "I personally have a Meijer bag at home, so that's kinda where my mindset was and obviously it blew up and people have been bringing trash bags."

Since last Friday, the Humane Society has received so many bags of cans and bottles that they have run out of room to store them. Now, they are stopping the collection due to the abundance of support.

The organization posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that they simply don't have the room to continue.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is 100 percent donor funded, so the money from the deposits will be used for buying food, cat litter and other things.

