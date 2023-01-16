Humane Society of West MI offering custom pet portraits after donations

All the proceeds will go toward helping the animals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second year in a row, the Humane Society of West Michigan is holding a unique fundraiser to support the furry friends in their care.

The shelter has kicked off "Animal Care Artists," which is when for every donation of $10 or more per pet, you can get a custom pet portrait.

All you have to do is make the donation, then send a photo of your pet that will be recreated.

Brianna Shahly, the Marketing and Communications Coordinator says an employee saw another shelter doing it during COVID, and thought it was a great way to bring the community together in a safe and fun way.

"We have some really talented artists in the building along between both of our staff and volunteers, who make all sorts of really beautiful things," says Shahly. "And there are some of us who are maybe better at taking care of animals, we aren't artists or painters. But either way, you're going to really have a unique piece that will be a conversation piece, and a great memento of your pet either way."

Shahly says because the Humane Society is a nonprofit, they don't receive government funding, so it's important to get all the donations they can from animal lovers or people who just want to help.

"Every dollar donated does make a really big difference, both in the lives of the animals in our care and those that we foster as well," says Shahly. "So we can just support lots of pets and just encourage to keep saving more lives, and continue this mission."

The Humane Society says they're lucky to have an amazing community in West Michigan, as they had great end of the year donations and Giving Tuesday.

But Shahly says their adoption rate has gone down lately.

"So anybody who is thinking of adding a fur baby to their family, we would love for you to come out and visit us during our open hours. We have a lot of adoptable pets here: dogs, cats, and small animals like rabbits, guinea pigs, and other pets like that. We'd love to be a matchmaker for your family."

You can click here for more information and to participate. The last day is Thursday, Jan. 19.

