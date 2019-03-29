The Humane Society has announced it has come to an agreement with Corteva Agriscience over the beagles that were being used in lab tests.

Public outcry led the company to stop the lab tests shortly after the report was released.

Friday, they released this statement:

"We are happy to announce that we have reached an agreement with Corteva Agriscience regarding the placement of the beagles from the study. We are pleased with their decision to work with us and look forward to a new beginning for each of these animals."

The beagles will be brought to the Humane Society in the next two weeks. There, they will undergo evaluations to see where they will be placed.

The Humane Society says it will announce a time frame for adoptions on social media as soon as it is able.