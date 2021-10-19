'Humankind, not mankind': Grand Haven voters could change city's charter to have all gender-neutral pronouns

When the charter was created, only men held positions in the local government.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven voters have the chance to make changes to the city's charter when it comes to gender pronouns. Voters could replace male-gendered language to make the document more inclusive.

Grand Haven was founded in the 1930's, and by 1959, the city created its own set of local laws in a charter.

City Manager Pat McGinnis said the charter is like a smaller constitution for the City of Grand Haven that is voted on by the people.

In the more than 70-page document, all of the pronouns are the male gender, using he, his, and him. Now, more than six decades after it's creation, that could potentially change come November.

"It is on the ballot and it takes all of the he/his/him references and changes them to they/theirs/them," said McGinnis. "City council said, yes, they'd like to have the voters make that decision, not us."

"It was common, and it was generally accepted practice to use the male pronoun," McGinnis said, "and say that it applies to everybody as mankind, and not humankind."

But McGinnis said the Grand Haven's local government officials agreed that the world is now changing, and that's why they put the issue on the ballot.

"It doesn't cost anything for us to make the change, and it modernizes the document," McGinnis said, "and it reflects that it is not a male-dominated city service any longer."

The City of Grand Haven currently has a female finance directory and clerk.

So why not just use male and female pronouns in the new document if the vote comes back yes?

"I think the reason that we went with they/theirs/them is that it is the standard accepted practice to use those pronouns in public formal documents," said McGinnis.

"The use of the very general pronoun allows for anyone and everyone," he added, "because there are people that choose to identify one way or another, or neither, and that's a personal choice."

McGinnis said any vote is a good vote, and no matter what the outcome is, the city will do business as usual.

"It will not have any impact on our day-to-day operations," he said, "so I think somebody's position is perfectly supportable and valid whether they vote yes or no."

McGinnis said the outcome will also not change the fact that Grand Haven is a kind and accepting city.

"I don't think a vote on some words on a legal document will be reflective of the community's attitude as a whole," he said, "I do think we have a community that's open-minded and supportive of all people, and welcoming and inclusive."

There are two other charter amendments for voters on the November ballot, as well.

The first will do away with obsolete language as it relates to a city hospital, county board of supervisors, municipal courts, and city library. McGinnis said these are things that don't exist anymore, so they no longer need to be listed in the charter.

The other will say that the city attorney does not need to be in attendance of every city council meeting, but instead, they will be available before, during and after the meeting.

Grand Haven city residents can cast their vote on Tuesday, November 2. To find out your polling place or to see a sample ballot, click here.