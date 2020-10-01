WYOMING, Mich. — Hundreds of law enforcement officers are gathering in West Michigan to support and raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run Annual Conference is being held in Wyoming this year. Members are best known for sponsoring the Polar Plunges. but they raise money for Special Olympics athletes all year long.

Thursday night an awards banquet was held to thank them for their hard work.

MSp Lakeview Post Commander Lieutenant Kevin Sweeney was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I really can't put it in to words. Its very humbling. I feel very honored," Sweeney said. "I don't feel deserving of it -- for certain there's a lot of people who have gone in before me and I think they've just done so many things that I've haven't done.

"But I'm just humbled and honored and excited to continue on with the Torch Run of Special Olympics."

13 ON YOUR SIDE Anchor Juliet Dragos is on SOMI's Board of Directors and emceed Thursday's event.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run Conference continues Friday, Jan. 10.

