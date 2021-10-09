Hundreds walk in support of suicide prevention and mental health awareness

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention provides resources, support and education surrounding suicide.

WALKER, Mich. — In 2019, more than 1,400 people in the state of Michigan died by suicide, the 8th highest amount in the country. Throughout September, events are being held around the state to raise awareness and money to fight the tenth leading cause of death in the state.

On Sunday, it was the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Walk that brought more than 800 people to Millennium Park in Walker and raised nearly $60,000.

Participants included people touched by suicide in a number of different ways, from parents who lost children, people who lost friends, or any other connection.

“She was a very beautiful strong willed girl and very unique,” says Michelle Klok, who lost her her daughter Shaelyn to suicide in 2017. “I walk for her and for anyone else who struggles.”

Klok says it’s a loss she’ll never heal from, but having a community of people who understand her pain makes it easier to bear.

“Suicide loss is a whole different animal," said Becky Pluene, an organizer for the event. Pluene lost her brother to suicide.

"There’s not really a guidebook, of course, to grieving. So when we have the people around us and we can verbalize how were feeling, that makes a big difference.”

Colored bead necklaces were used as an unspoken way to show people they weren’t alone. White represented the loss of a child, gold meant a lost parent, teal was for allies and green represented a personal struggle with suicide and mental health.

“We have memorial signs that are [along the walk]," Pluene says, "so our loved ones aren’t far from our minds.”

For Klok, she hopes walks throughout suicide awareness month can reduce the stigma around mental health struggles.

“All it takes is one person to care and pick you up and lift you from that dark spot," she says, "and I feel like if she would have had that person, she would still be here. I really do.”

To find support and resources for suicide and mental health through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, follow the link here.

