Hundreds without power after truck crashes into power pole

Consumers Energy estimates power won't be restored until 2 a.m. Friday morning.

WYOMING, Mich. — Nearly a thousand people are without power Thursday night after a truck crashed into a power pole in Wyoming.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at 44th and Burlingame when a car into a powerline and flipped upside down.

Consumers Energy says 850 customers are affected, and estimates power won't be turned back on until around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

It is unknown at this time what caused the incident, and if the driver suffered any injuries.

