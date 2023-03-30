Hundreds without power after truck crashes into power pole

WYOMING, Mich. — Nearly a thousand people are without power Thursday night after a truck crashed into a power pole in Wyoming.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. at 44th and Burlingame when a car into a powerline and flipped upside down.
Consumers Energy says 850 customers are affected, and estimates power won't be turned back on until around 2 a.m. Friday morning.
It is unknown at this time what caused the incident, and if the driver suffered any injuries.
