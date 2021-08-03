Hunters find human skeleton in Saugatuck

Deputies in Allegan County are investigating after hunters discovered a human skeleton in the woods Sunday.
The remains were found in Saugatuck Township near the intersection of 63rd Street and 134th Ave.
Deputies and a forensic anthropology unit from WMU’s School of Medicine recovered the remains Monday morning.
The remains have not yet been identified and a cause of death has not been determined at this point.
