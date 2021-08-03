x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Hunters find human skeleton in Saugatuck

The remains were found in Saugatuck Township near the intersection of 63rd Street and 134th Ave.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Deputies in Allegan County are investigating after hunters discovered a human skeleton in the woods Sunday.

The remains were found in Saugatuck Township near the intersection of 63rd Street and 134th Ave.

Deputies and a forensic anthropology unit from WMU’s School of Medicine recovered the remains Monday morning.

The remains have not yet been identified and a cause of death has not been determined at this point.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.