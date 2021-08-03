Hunters find human skeleton in Saugatuck

The remains were found in Saugatuck Township near the intersection of 63rd Street and 134th Ave.

Deputies in Allegan County are investigating after hunters discovered a human skeleton in the woods Sunday.

Deputies and a forensic anthropology unit from WMU’s School of Medicine recovered the remains Monday morning.

The remains have not yet been identified and a cause of death has not been determined at this point.

