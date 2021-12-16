x
Charges to be filed against teen who accidentally shot younger brother in hunting accident

Police say the 17-year-old will be charged with Careless Discharge of a Firearm Causing Injury.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy who accidentally shot his younger brother in a hunting accident will be charged in the incident, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Monday evening in Solon Township. Police say the 17-year-old was hunting from a tree stand when his 12-year-old brother came into the woods to call him to dinner. The hunter mistook his younger brother for a deer and accident shot him.

Police say the older brother will be charged with Careless Discharge of a Firearm Causing Injury. The case will be held in juvenile court.

Police say the 12-year-old boy remains in stable condition at this time.

