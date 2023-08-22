Historic Huyser House could be renovated into 'Living Legacy Center'

It would take between $100,000 and $125,000 to complete the renovations, according to project organizers.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Since 1939, the home of Manuel and Lilah Huyser has stood in a remote area of Huyser Farm Park in Laketown Township. The home and the 102 acres of land it sits on was donated to the township in 2001, where it remained unused.

In March 2023, the parks commission ruled the future of the home would be decided by the Laketown Township Building Authority. If a plan was not submitted by Sept. 15, the home would be demolished.

Last week, the building authority presented a 34-page plan to renovate the Huyser House into a "Living Legacy Center" that would act as a historical site, parks office, gallery and more.

“As a Living Legacy Center, the home can (and should) also serve other functions, perhaps as a parks/history office as well as a staging or classroom area for nature tours in the park,” reads the report.

The renovations are expected to cost between $100,000 and $125,000 to complete. This would include work on the roof, septic system, well, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as asbestos removal.

Much of the original home would remain untouched. The renovations aim to make the home usable.

“Having multiple uses keeps the house occupied, used, and a vibrant part of the community,” the report reads.

Cleanup around the home, including painting and landscaping, began this summer. Crews are expected to install Wi-Fi and security cameras.

The renovation plan will now be distributed for review.

