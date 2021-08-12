'I don't want my kids to die': GRPS parent concerned about current back-to-school guidelines

"We are absolutely withdrawing our children unless something significantly changes," Galligan said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Monday, the CDC declared that Kent County was at a "substantial" risk for contracting COVID-19.

Since then, Grand Rapids Public Schools have still not changed any of their return-to-school plan, and that's leaving some parents frustrated and concerned.

Parents like Seth Galligan.

"I have to put my kids' safety first," he said, "and I'm not going to make any compromises."

Galligan said he wants answers, and ultimately, change.

"We are absolutely withdrawing our children unless something significantly changes," he said.

Galligan is frustrated with the school board's plan for returning to school in the midst of COVID-19.

"I can't send my kids into that situation," Galligan said, "and how can the school board ask us to take a risk like that?"

GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby sent a letter to families on August 4th explaining that masks are strongly recommended regardless of vaccination status, but not required.

Vaccinations are also not required but strongly recommended for those who are able to get it.

"The letter was so inadequate," said Galligan.

Galligan said he is even more concerned now that Kent County was dubbed at a "substantial" risk by the CDC earlier this week.

"My wife and I have been a part of Grand Rapids Public Schools for 13 years and I'm a former student, so what's the plan?" asked Galligan.

Galligan has three children in the GRPS school system and another who will be when he's of age.

But he says he will not send them back if the current protocol does not change.

"We believe that in-class education is the best option, but not at the risk of our children's lives or any other children's lives," said Galligan. "We won't be a part of that."

Galligan said he wants the school to require masks for all students, staff and visitors.

"The children aren't vaccinated," said Galligan, "so they aren't protected."

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Grand Rapids Public Schools to see if they planned on adapting their guidelines.

In a statement they said:

"This is an evolving situation as just on Monday the CDC elevated the risk level from moderate to substantial. We have been in close contact with the kent county health department and looking for additional guidance and direction based on the information that came out earlier this week."

Galligan said he will be waiting and hoping for some change.