'I got this!': Famed special needs golfer visits Spring Lake for non-profit fundraiser

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Last month, golfer Amy Bockerstette made history as the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate championship event. Monday, she visited West Michigan to support a housing charity that helps people with special needs.

This athlete with is breaking barriers and driving others to do the same.

22-year-old Bockerstette has made headlines around the world as the first person with Down syndrome to receive an athletic scholarship to attend college.

"I love talking to myself saying, 'You can do this, you got this!'" Amy said.

Amy and her family traveled to West Michigan for the first time because she was invited to headline the first Annual Gracious Grounds Celebrity Golf Outing.

The sold-out event was all to help the local non-profit continue their work in the community.

"We provide independent housing opportunities for adults with special needs who are looking for that right of passage just like we want for all of our children," said Jen VanSkiver, a Gracious Grounds Trustee.

Joe Bockerstette, Amy's dad, said he's extremely proud of his daughter and they were glad to be involved in the fundraiser.

"It's a fantastic cause, it's a great crowd, we're very excited to be here," he said.

Jen VanSkiver's daughter, CJ, also has special needs. She said she was so excited to meet Amy.

"She's a big part of this and I get inspired from her," CJ said. "Whether you have Down syndrome or any disability, you can do anything you set your mind to."

Amy traveled around the Spring Lake golf course meeting people, hitting balls and showing off her one-of-a-kind smile and personality.

"She's making history left and right," said Jen VanSkiver. "And we are delighted to have her come here to help amplify our mission, but also to demonstrate in person that anything is possible."

"Amy's coach early on in her career told us she's much more capable than we realize," said Joe. "Really all children with disabilities are far more capable than we realize."

