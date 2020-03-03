MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 1-year-old girl found unresponsive by police Monday is remembered by her family as an 'angel' who could light up any room.

Vayda Vasquez, who would have been 2 next month, was at a babysitter's home when she was found dead, according to family members. Vasquez was in the custody of her maternal grandmother, who lived nearby the home in the 4000th block of West Stanton Road.

Police received multiple calls from the residence starting around 5:30 a.m. Monday; a 911 caller told police that the child was "not breathing" and "bloody."

Michigan State Police have not released a cause of death or even ruled the death suspicious as of Monday evening. MSP investigators remained on scene for most of the day on March 2 as they investigated.

Vayda's father, Christopher Sanchez, said he hopes whoever is involved in his daughter's death is held responsible.

"She was an angel. I should never have to bury my daughter," Sanchez said through tears.

"The most perfect thing you could ever ask for, she was happy and smiled all the time," said Vayda's paternal grandmother, Shawnerie Russell. "She didn't deserve what happened to her. She was the light of our life."

Sanchez said he last had a custody visit with his daughter two weeks ago.

"I feel quite responsible for this because if she was with me this would've never happened," Sanchez said. "I just can't believe she's gone."

Sanchez said he was working toward gaining full custody of his daughter by having a stable home and job. Vayda's mother, Danielle Maybee, is incarcerated on drug charges, according to family.

