Taco King: Man breaks taco-eating record at Trini's

Professional eater Mark Gdd visited Trini’s Mexican Restaurant to break its taco-eating record. 41 tacos later, Gdd succeeded.

SPARTA, Michigan — Downtown Trini’s Mexican Restaurant in Sparta has crowned new taco-eating royalty.

According to restaurant co-owner Trini Paiz, Gdd ate 41 tacos in 1 hour, 26 minutes and 59 seconds. The previous record, held by Joe Apolo, was 40 tacos.

This weekend, Gdd is in Michigan trying his hand at food competitions in the Mitten State.

"I did two competitions yesterday, I did this one today and I then I have one more I'm doing tomorrow," Gdd said. "This challenge was absolutely awesome. The food was so, so good, and it's just an awesome record to break."

