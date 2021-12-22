'I wanted to cry:' Owners, customers react to closing of Eastown Antiques

The store's final day will be Dec. 31.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the year comes to a close, so will an institution in Grand Rapids Eastown Neighborhood.

Eastown Antiques, which sat at the corner of Lake Drive and Wealthy Street for 17 years, will close its doors for good Dec. 31.

"It was September 10, 2004 we opened up the doors," Said Mike Dykhouse, the store's owner. "It was a dream to do it, to have my own business."

Dykhouse left corporate sales to sell antiques at the start of the 2000's, beginning with Estate Sales. Once he finally found a brick and mortar location, he hoped he'd never have to leave. "I hope that we’ve brought a little bit of a draw and a little bit of excitement to Eastown," he said.

The building Eastown Antiques has called home for the entirety of its existence is in the process of being sold to new ownership. Dykhouse says he and the new landlord were unable to work out a deal, leading him to the difficult decision to shut the doors.

Important Announcement After 17 years in business, our building has been sold and sadly, Eastown Antiques will be... Posted by Eastown Antiques on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

"I'd come here twice a month on a Saturday," said longtime customer Benjhe Masson. "Come look around even, if you don’t think you needed anything."

Masson had her eyes on a set of chairs for a few weeks. When she heard the news, she immediately called her daughter and her neighbor, Amy Brogger.

"I wanted to cry," Brogger said. " It makes your head and your whole heard expand just to be in here."

Both women said the store felt like home - an extension of their neighborhood they'll miss dearly.

"We know the people," Brogger said. "Walk in with a 'Hi DJ', or if Mike is here.

"It just feels like what I would call old Eastown," Masson added.

As far as merchandise, it's not all going to one place. Eastown Antiques is made up of 48 individual vendors, some of which will move to other stores in the region. Others plan to retire when the store closes.

"And some are like me," Dykhouse, the store's owner said. "Just perplexed as far as what we do next."

For the remainder of the time the store is open, some dealers are holding sales to move the antiques faster.

Their hours through the end of the year are:

December 22, 23: Open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

December 24: Open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

December 26: Open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

December 27-30: Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

December 31: Open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

