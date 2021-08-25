'I wanted to help my mom': Zeeland boy starts baking business to help rebuild his home after a devastating fire

For nearly a week now, Jayden has been making and selling chocolate-covered strawberries, to put money in his savings account for his family.

ZEELAND, Mich. — At the end of June, a Zeeland family lost their home in a devastating fire.

The damage was extensive, and now their 10-year-old son has started his own small business to help his family rebuild not just their home, but also their lives.

The fire started in the garage and was so large it destroyed the house and the siding of home next door.

"We didn't really have much time to respond except to just get out of the house," said Karyn Lozano.

"It's extremely sad," she added, "all the memories of my kids are here. This is where they were raised this is where they were born."

The family still doesn't know what caused the devastating fire, but luckily Karyn, her two sons, and their dogs all made it out safely.

"This was like the neighborhood house for the kids to come play," Lozano said.

Kids like her 10-year-old son Jayden.

"It burned down and I'm pretty sad about it, because I had lots of memories there," Jayden said, "I've lived there like my whole life."

But instead of letting his sadness get the better of him, Jayden is working to help his family rebuild their home.

"I thought of a little business so that I could help my mom buy new furniture and stuff," he said.

For nearly a week now, Jayden has been making and selling chocolate-covered strawberries, to put money in his savings account for his family.

"I'm trying to help my mom with the house because we lost everything," he said.

His mom, Karyn, said she's extremely proud of him.

"I'm fully supporting him and that's why whatever he needs me to do I'm there," she said, "it gives me something to look forward to."

"When you need your family, they always help you," Jayden said, "so when they need you, I think you should return the favor."

To place an order for chocolate-covered strawberries you can email Karyn Lozano at kmuneca1984@gmail.com.

You can also support the family by donating to their GoFundMe page here.

