KENTWOOD, Michigan — It's been a week since 11-year-old Jeremy, his two-year-old sister and mother were carjacked at gunpoint.

It happened Friday night, August 5 at a McDonald's off 28th Street Southeast in Kentwood.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is not showing Jeremy's face or sharing his last name to protect his identity. Both Jeremy and his father are still processing last week's event.

"I was really scared, I was really shook," Jeremy says. "I was not really thinking that that will actually happen. I was really shook. I was really afraid."

That night, his mom was picking up an order for DoorDash, and he and his sister were in the car.

"There was two boys who came up to us and they pointed guns at us. And I tried to get out immediately, but the boy had pushed me back into car," Jeremy says. "So I stayed in the car. He told my mom, 'Leave everything in the car, your phone, your keys, everything.''

He thinks the boys were no older than 13 or 14 years old, and they took off with the car.

"One of them smashed my sister's tablet on the ground, then we just started running," he says.

His dad Jeremy Ward Sr. says his biggest fear came true that night. He got the call late that night about what happened.

The family had called the police from the McDonald's, who eventually found the car at a gas station down the road still left in drive.

Now Ward Sr. is looking to get help for his son.

"He really doesn't know how to feel, he's so young," he says.

Ward Sr. hopes that other parents learn to keep their kids safe.

"It's not a job where you're supposed to be taking your kids to work," he says. "My son's head could have just got blew off over somebody's McDonald's, you get what I'm saying?"

Most of all, both father and son want to see that those responsible are caught.

"He didn't deserve it. His mom didn't deserve it. His sister didn't deserve it. They didn't. They didn't need to have to go through that type of thing," Ward Sr. says. "That's something that you carry with you for the rest of your life."

One week later, no suspects are in custody in connection to this carjacking.

"I'm thinking that the whoever they are, they're gonna get caught no matter what," Jeremy says.

