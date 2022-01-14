On thin ice? Simple safety strategies to protect your family this winter

Police say no ice is safe ice, but here are some tips to keep in mind if you're going out on the ice this winter.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As ice fishermen and other winter sports enthusiasts begin to dot West Michigan's now frozen inland lakes and ponds, ever-changing conditions prompt familiar safety questions.

Local police remind anyone thinking of venturing out to prepare well in advance for any scenario and observe several basic principles.

Officer Troy Brown of the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety said doing so may offer a critical lifeline in the event of an emergency.

He recommended enthusiasts:

Be accompanied by one or several partners who could intervene if needed.

Inform friends and family where they're going and when they'll return.

Be mindful of the weather report and changing conditions which may affect ice thickness.

Brown also suggested those venturing out pack the following:

A fully-charged cellular phone equipped with GPS

An ice spud to test depth

A set of ice spikes to pull themselves out of the water in the event of a breakage

No ice, he cautioned, is safe ice and at these temperatures, hypothermia will set in rapidly, complicating chances of escape.

