Ice sculptures soon to decorate downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Grand Rapids will soon again be decorated with over 80 ice sculptures, thanks to the Valent-ICE Sculpture Gallery.

The gallery returns in February 2021 and features sculptures totaling in more than 17 tons of ice. But as the event nears, organizers need help picking the design for the gallery’s largest sculpture.

This year, the largest sculpture – which is carved out of 5,000 pounds of ice – could be designed as one of the following options:

Carousel

Love in Sign Language

Scuba Diver

Train

Wooly Mammoth

Popular vote determines the shape and nature of the sculpture, and votes will be tallied at a live carving event with the Food Network’s Ice Guru Randy Finch. Votes can be cast here.

The Valent-ICE exhibition takes place Feb. 12 – 14. The ICE-Breaker event, where the live carving of the largest ice sculpture takes place, is at 12 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Rosa Parks Circle.

