Rosa Parks Circle ice rink will not open Nov. 25, city to reevaluate Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rosa Parks Circle has postponed the opening of its ice rink and will be closed through the holiday weekend, according to their Facebook page.

Officials say the recent winter weather and warm up has made ice making difficult for the team.

"We tried our best to work through warm temperatures and sunshine, but weren’t able to get the ice to skating quality for our initial opening date of November 25," the Facebook post read.

They plan to reevaluate the situation on Monday. Rosa Parks Circle will to announce their new opening date on their Facebook and are hopeful they'll see visitors on the ice very soon.

When the rink does open for the season, it will be the first time it's opened to full capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors can walk-up skate or reserve a time online.

An individual can reserve a skate time for up to six people. Reservations are free, and skaters pay upon arrival.

If you do make a reservation, you are advised to arrive 10 minutes before the start of your skate time.

