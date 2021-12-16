Ice skating is a go at Van Andel Arena

The plan is still being finalized, but officials say it will include free skating and skate rentals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even with restorations still underway at Rosa Parks Circle, Grand Rapidians will still get to enjoy some ice skating this winter season.

Tuesday, the Grand Rapids City Commission approved a plan to host public ice skating at Van Andel Arena. The schedule came out Thursday, with the City announcing that public skating begins Dec. 20 with 29 sessions planned over the next month. Each session will be 90 minutes long.

The plan is still being finalized, but officials say it will include free skating and skate rentals.

Here’s the schedule so far:

Monday, Dec. 20 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 – 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

– 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Skaters must reserve blocks of times online. Those reservations can be made here for up to six skaters at a time. The City is asking group reservations to be made up of only people who live in the same household.

The following protocols will be in place to reduce public health risk amid COVID-19:

Face coverings are encouraged for all skaters when not on the ice, regardless of vaccination status

A maximum of 150 skaters will be allowed on the ice at one time to allow for proper distancing

Skating equipment will be sanitized after each use

If skaters are feeling ill, they should stay home

Visitors may bring their own skates, but hockey equipment is not allowed. More information can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.