Ice skating returns to Rosa Parks Circle Nov. 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you can't imagine the holiday season without ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle, the wait is almost over.

The rink will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

Admission to the ice rink is $2 for anyone 17 years old or younger, and $4 for adults 18 and up. Skate rental is included in your admission.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the rink will be back at full capacity. Visitors can walk-up skate or reserve a time online.

An individual can reserve a skate time for up to six people. Reservations are free and skaters pay upon arrival.

If you do make a reservation, you are advised to arrive 10 minutes before the start of your skate time.

Reservations for the first two weeks of the season open on Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. here. Additional dates will become available up to two weeks in advance starting Nov. 26.

“We’re excited to bring this treasured winter pastime back to the heart of Grand Rapids at Rosa Parks Circle,” said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director. “After limited capacity in 2020 during COVID-19 and a relocated skating operation due to construction in 2021, we’re ready to be back in full force this winter at the newly renovated space.”

In addition to open skate, the rink will host events throughout the winter season, including the annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

