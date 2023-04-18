Icy conditions lead to more than a dozen crashes overnight in Kent County

Authorities say there have been more than 15 crashes since 3 a.m.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Icy conditions overnight are causing numerous crashes Tuesday morning, mostly on major freeways like US-131 and I-96.

Kent County Central Dispatch says it received more than 15 crash reports between 3 and 4 a.m. Tuesday as drivers are having difficulty seeing the slick conditions.

Dispatch says most crashes have been minor and it has not received any reports of serious injuries.

They tell 13 On Your Side the Kent County Road Commission is on the freeways this morning putting salt down, but drivers are still having trouble negotiating the slippery conditions.

Rain on Monday coated the roads in moisture and temperatures dipped below freezing overnight, contributing to the conditions.

Dispatch recommends drivers take it slow this morning until workers have had a chance to put salt down and temperatures warm back up.

