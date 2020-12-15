Identity of body found on GVSU campus revealed, investigation ongoing

“There is much we do not know about the cause of her death, and the investigation is ongoing,” Mantella said. “Grand Valley Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Brandon DeHaan assures us, at this time, it appears the general public and the campus community are not in danger. He is urging all of us to be patient while GVPD and other law enforcement agencies continue their investigation. We have a moral obligation not to spread misinformation that fuels unhelpful suppositions and may hamper the investigation.”