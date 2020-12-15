Identity of body found on GVSU campus revealed, investigation ongoing

The identity of a body found on the Grand Valley State University Allendale campus Saturday has been revealed.
GVSU President Philomena Mantella sent an email to students Tuesday morning, identifying the body as that of student Taylor DeRosa. She was a first-year student who had moved on campus in the fall.
A runner found DeRosa’s body on Saturday morning near the intramural athletic fields on campus. Police are calling the death “suspicious.”
“There is much we do not know about the cause of her death, and the investigation is ongoing,” Mantella said. “Grand Valley Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Brandon DeHaan assures us, at this time, it appears the general public and the campus community are not in danger. He is urging all of us to be patient while GVPD and other law enforcement agencies continue their investigation. We have a moral obligation not to spread misinformation that fuels unhelpful suppositions and may hamper the investigation.”
