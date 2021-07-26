Rachel and her pit bull, Chewy, will appear on "America's Top Dog" Tuesday, July 27.

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. — A Michigan dog and his owner will be in the national spotlight Tuesday night in a competition television show that tests agility and teamwork. Rachel Clark and her dog Chewy are appearing on America's Top Dog on A&E.

"The show is like American Ninja Warrior, but with your dog," Clark says.

The 4-year-old pit bull mix has been working on his speed and agility since he was a puppy. Clark says working at Cher Car Kennels has helped Chewy succeed.

"Putting in all the extra time and work to train in these different types of environments is an incredibly bonding experience," she says.

Their bond was a fast friendship that started at a previous job.

"It was my first kennel job and Chewy came in as a puppy when I was working there, and I fell in love immediately," Clark says.

Fast forward a few months, she received a heart-dropping phone call.



"I got a call, probably around 11 a.m. or 12, saying that he had gotten hit by a car," she says. "I was just in such a panic."

The accident rotated his rib cage and bruised his lungs, putting the pup on an oxygen tank for a few days. But since then, he's made a full recovery, competing in multiple sports.



"We've done obedience and agility and dock diving, nose work and bite work," Clark says.

Chewy is always at her side -- at work, at home and around town.

"We do everything together," she says. "He's my everything dog. We kayak and longboard together -- you name it."

Looking back on their time on the competition in California, Clark says she just can't wait to show everyone what Chewy can do.



"I'm very excited and very nervous," she says. "I got to show off Chewy in the process and that's really what it was all about."

Clark's appearance on A&E's America's Top Dog is Tuesday, July 27 at 8 p.m. While she can't share just yet how far she and Chewy progressed, she says she's looking forward to competing on the show again if she can.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.