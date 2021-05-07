'If we can't get them home, it'll be that first day all over again': Grand Rapids family mourns loved ones while trying to bring them home

Natisha Moffett and her five children were killed in a crash in Phoenix Friday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Natisha Moffett and her five kids were on their way to California to celebrate the holiday weekend when a semi truck hit their car. All six were killed by the impact, and the car was split in half.

The family moved to Phoenix from Grand Rapids two years ago. Back home in West Michigan, their family is keeping strong for one another - reliving positive memories of the loved ones they lost, like when 5-year-old Mikayla would call.

"She’d run off with the phone, go into a room 'Talk to Dad', giving the phone to each one of them, 'Talk to Dad!'" says Malik Thomas-Blakney. "Then she would snatch the phone from one, go to another one 'Talk to Dad!'”

Thomas-Blakney is the children's father and Natisha's husband. He lives in Grand Rapids, but supported his wife's need to find new opportunities in Phoenix two years ago. The last time he saw the family, he couldn't seem to leave.

“The plane is moving man, going to the runway, and I yelled 'Stop! Stop the plane!' I gotta go back to my family," Malik remembers. "I had anxiety, I could not leave them."

The original trip was supposed to be a few days in November. That return flight was November 16. He stayed until February.

"Something was making me spend that time. It was God because I couldn’t leave."

Now, the family is working to bring their six loved ones home to give a proper funeral and burial for Mikayla, Malik Jr., Giovanni, Santari and Jo’Syia, and their mother, Natisha.

“If we can’t get them home, it will be that first day over again,” says Satin Abernathy, Natisha's sister and aunt to the kids. "I check my phone and I keep seeing birthdays coming up."

"We can go and visit them at any time, not if they're in Arizona," said Betty Dupree, Malik's mother.

"Putting flowers on their grave for birthdays," added Ynes Morrow, Natisha's mother.

Morrow and Dupree have leaned on each other for strength, both losing their grandchildren, and they say the family has to live on together.

"I have to live, I can’t die out, I have to keep their energy," added Malik.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover the costs of transporting their loved ones back to West Michigan, as well as offsetting funeral and burial expenses.

