'I'm happy to be here': Local July 4th celebrations inch back to normalcy

One parade director called the year a transition year for safety standards.

At this time last year, Independence Day celebrations were being canceled left and right due to the pandemic. Fast forward to today, more than 60% of Michiganders are vaccinated and the holiday is serving as the celebration many have been waiting for.

From concerts in Kentwood to the parade in East Grand Rapids, smiling faces ruled the day, this year – without masks.

“It was cool," says Miles, a young man watching watching the parade. "I like fire trucks and I’m happy to be here.”

Last year, that same parade had to change its route to promote social distancing, avoiding Wealthy Street. But this year…

“Everything is starting to open back up!” Miles says.

Parade organizers say it’s important not to get ahead of ourselves just yet.

“We want to make sure that we’re taking this year as a transition year,” said Rachel Fiedler, East Grand Rapids' Leisure Supervisor.

Safety precautions were still in place, like no candy being thrown and limiting the number of cars in the parade.

“The idea of having normalcy return is slowly getting there," says Fiedler, "but we want to make sure that we’re doing it carefully.”

