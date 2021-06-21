800 industrial jobs coming to GR this week

Hundreds of light industrial positions are hiring at a week-long job fair in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A week-long job fair is coming to Grand Rapids this week, with the goal of fulfilling over 800 light industrial positions in West Michigan.

The Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting the fair from June 21 to 25, open each day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be offering both in-person and phone interviews.

The job fair will represent over 100 employers from the Grand Rapids area. The Employment Professionals hope to connect more people with a new job in a single week than ever before, according to a press release.

Some of the jobs offered at the fair and their hourly wages are listed below:

Machine Operator - $15-$18.75/hr

Inspector - $14-$17/hr

Medical Manufacturer Assembly - $16/hr

Forklift Driver - $15-$17/hr

Warehouse Worker - $14-$16/hr

Delivery Driver - $15-$18/hr

Countertop Installer - $15/hr

Grounds/Maintenance - $14-$15/hr

Production Worker - $15-$18/hr

Painter / Stainer / Finisher - $14-$16/hr

General Labor - $14-$15/hr

CNC Machine Operator - $16-$19/hr

Sewer/Upholstery - $15-$20/hr

Press Operator - $18/hr

Cleaner - $14/hr

Electrical Assembly - $14-$14.50/hr

Mechanical Assembly - $15-$16/hr

Shipping & Receiving - $15-$18/hr

Packaging Operator - $15-$17/hr

Foundry General Labor - $16/hr

And more!

“The Grand Rapids economy is rebounding from the pandemic faster than most regions in the country. This is creating very strong hiring demand and increasing wages for workers. If someone is looking to return to work or to find a better job, now is a great time to do that,” said David Robb, director of operations for the Employment Professionals, in the release.

“We are helping connect people to full-time permanent jobs at some of the best companies in Grand Rapids. Job Seekers working with Express will likely be able to choose between dozens of different job opportunities to ensure they get the best job, pay, location, and schedule for their needs!”

Those interested can call the Express Employment Professionals at (616) 281-0611 or visit their location at 1760 44th St SW #10 in Wyoming during fair hours. Visitors can also sign up for a scheduled phone or in-person interview here.

