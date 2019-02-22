NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office along with Norton Shores Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy.

He died on Jan. 21 at a home in Norton Shores.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat said the death investigation is ongoing and authorities are still waiting for the official cause of death to be released.

The prosecutor's office did not provide an exact location of the death. Child Protective Services of Michigan is also involved in the case.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.