SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich.- A little girl's death is being investigated as "suspicious" after her parents told deputies they found her dead in her crib.

Crews were called to the home in the 16000 block of Algoma Ave NE just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2.

The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, scheduled for Friday.

Deputies on scene said parents found the 10-month-old girl unresponsive in her crib.

Two other children have been removed from the home; a normal procedure during a suspicious death investigation.

No arrests have been made.

