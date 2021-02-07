Injured Peregrine Falcon returned to nest after recovery

The bird was found earlier this month on the ground after apparently flying into a building. He was released to the bird box on the GVSU Eberhard Center roof.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A young peregrine falcon was released back to his nest Monday morning after making a full recovery at a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Earlier this month, the injured falcon was found on the ground in Downtown Grand Rapids. He was taken in by the Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids, and later transferred to Wildside Rehab in Eaton Rapids.

Remember the injured Peregrine Falcon I told you about earlier this month? He was released back into his nest this morning! He flew right off after landing on the bird box. It was so amazing to see! This bird box is on top of the GVSU Eberhard Center roof. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/XVZW1gIK6X — Alana Holland (@Alanahollandtv) July 12, 2021

The falcon called a bird box on top of the GVSU Eberhard Center home. The box was put there around 2012 as a way to restore the endangered species. There is also a falcon box on top of the Kent County Courthouse.

"It just stayed there for a second or two," said Nik Kalejs, the wildlife biologist for the Michigan DNR that cares for the box. "Did just what it was supposed to do: flew out of there very strong and well. Looks like this one won’t have any more trouble, at least we hope."

The bird appeared to have hit a building when flying, which caused its injuries. That can sometimes happen to the birds as they learn to fly. This injured falcon was hatched at the end of May, one of four offspring at the GVSU site.

"Slowly but surely, the ones that were released had offspring and started to return to these areas," Kalejs said. "Some of the artificial nest structures, like the one on top of the GVSU Eberhard center, have really facilitated that because they like high places. They’re naturally a cliff nesting bird. There aren’t any cliffs here in Grand Rapids, but there’s plenty of tall buildings."

