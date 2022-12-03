Injured Spring Lake swimmer finally home after months at Mary Free Bed

Spencer Cobb broke several vertebrae in October. Since then, he's been doing everything he can to walk again.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — After spending months sleeping in a hospital bed, two-time MHSAA all-state swimmer Spencer Cobb is finally snoozing at home. The Spring Lake High School senior broke three vertebrae in his neck jumping into a pond on Halloween. He had dared a friend to a polar plunge.

Things didn't go according to plan, and after Cobb landed awkwardly on a sand bank, his injuries landed him in surgery, a week in the hospital, and eventually on to Mary Free Bed to rehab his injuries.

Doctors told him there was a chance he would never walk again, but Cobb has been doing everything he can to prove them wrong.

He's been doing so at breakneck speed—no pun intended. Intense rehabilitation and work has Spencer well on his way back to being able to walk on his own. He's still relying on a wheelchair for now, but with a walker he's able to get around for up to a thousand feet at a time.

"Way further along than I could have anticipated," Cobb said. "I’m very excited and proud of myself for how far I’ve come."

A little less than five months later, Spencer has finally headed home. A night's sleep in his own bed is something the 18-year-old has been looking forward to for months, but before he went to his house, there was a pit stop required — the state swimming finals.

Spencer's teammates have been a huge source of support during his recovery. His room at Mary Free Bed was covered in posters, pictures, cards and balloons from friends, family and members of the team. Swim For Spencer has become their rallying cry.

"I was sitting on the sidelines, got some food, held it under their noses making sure they knew they couldn’t eat my food," Cobb said.

The fierce competitor says being on the sidelines wasn't an issue. He was just happy to be able to support his teammates who have been there for him these past few months.

"For him to be here to join us for all of the pomp and circumstance of the finals is a really special thing," said Coach Nick Zacek. "You could see in the body language of all of these guys like, 'Ooh he’s going to be here,' it was cool."

The Spring Lake Lakers took third overall in the state meet. Spencer was the one to lead the cheer in the huddle to open the day, and at the trophy presentation he was right in front of the podium holding the trophy, his teammates behind him carrying the Laker flag.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.