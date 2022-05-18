Driver flees from injury crash in Byron Twp.

One of the drivers involved fled the scene and another person is severely injured.

BYRON, Michigan — Two people are injured after a crash at 68th Street and Clay Avenue in Byron Township, Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirms.

Brunner says one of the drivers involved fled the scene and another is severely injured.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. and closed the roadway, but it has since reopened. Deputies have left the scene but an investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

