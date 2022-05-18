x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Driver flees from injury crash in Byron Twp.

One of the drivers involved fled the scene and another person is severely injured.
Credit: 13 On Your Side
The scene of the crash on 68th and Clay.

BYRON, Michigan — Two people are injured after a crash at 68th Street and Clay Avenue in Byron Township, Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirms.

Credit: 13 On Your Side
One of the involved vehicles in crash at 68th and Clay.

Brunner says one of the drivers involved fled the scene and another is severely injured.

Credit: 13 On Your Side
The scene of the crash at 68th and Clay.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. and closed the roadway, but it has since reopened. Deputies have left the scene but an investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Unique program spreads to Northern Muskegon