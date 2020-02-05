HASTINGS, Mich. — Michigan State Police and the Barry County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an inmate died at the jail on Friday evening.

Sheriff's deputies and MSP were dispatched to Barry County Jail for an unresponsive inmate at 7:14 p.m. Corrections staff performed CPR, but he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the death appears to be suicide, but the incident is being investigated.

