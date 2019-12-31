GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old man died in the Kent County Correctional Facility on Monday, police said.

A Kent County Corrections Deputy discovered Rafael Torres-Mendoza in his cell around 8:55 p.m. in medical distress following "an apparent suicide attempt," the sheriff's office said.

Torres-Mendoza died at 9:44 p.m.

He had been lodged at the jail since Sept. 18 awaiting trial on third degree arson, second degree arson and operating while intoxicated.

The case is still being investigated by the Kent County Medical Examiner and detectives with the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

