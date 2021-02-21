Insect that kills hemlocks detected in NW Michigan county

State officials say that without treatment, infested trees die within four to 10 years.

HONOR, Mich. — A small insect that can kill hemlock trees by feeding on their sap has been detected at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northwestern Michigan.

Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says surveyors found round, white ovisacs characteristic of the hemlock woolly adelgid on one tree in the Platte River Campground in Honor.

That popular campground is in northern Benzie County, southwest of Traverse City. The insects’ feeding weakens needles, shoots and branches of the trees. Over time, tree growth slows and they take on a grayish-green appearance.

State officials say that without treatment, infested trees die within four to 10 years.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.