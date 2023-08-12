An international project comes to West Michigan to honor Korean War Veterans through photography

Volunteers helping Project Soldier say that they would not be alive, or have a free country, if it wasn't for the service of these veterans

WYOMING, Mich. — The Korean War is sometimes thought of as the "Forgotten War." To Project Soldier, and the veterans that Rami Hyun photographs, the Korean War is nowhere near forgotten.

Project Soldier began in 2013 when Hyun sought to honor active duty soldiers in South Korea by capturing portraits, but that mission has now grown into photographing Korean War Veterans from the 22 nations that came to South Korea's aid over 70 years ago.

"Everybody here, including me, say we want free country. The freedom to us was not a duty, it was a right for us because somebody sacrificed, especially Korean War veteran sacrifice of freedom for us is the reason my mom, my father, are still alive because they sacrificed themselves," said Hyun.

Close to 20 Korean War Veterans came to Hahn-In Church in Wyoming, where they had portraits taken of themselves and their families. They were able to sign helmets used during the Korean War that will be displayed in South Korea, along with being able to share their stories with fellow veterans and volunteers from Michigan's Korean American community.

Anne Kong said she was volunteering at the event because she wanted to hear the stories of the veterans who defended the country where she was born.

"It's not easy, let alone fighting for your own country, but other countries. So we're very thankful, and we don't think that we would have the freedom that we have today without their efforts," said Kong

The Korean War began in 1950 when North Korea invaded U.S. Allied South Korea. The fighting ended in an armistice in 1953, and claimed the lives of over 36,000 U.S soldiers.

Robert Burnett served in the First Calvary Division with the Seventh Regiment, and said that he never expected to be treated the way he was at by Project Soldier and the volunteers.

"I can't imagine anything like this ever happened and my wildest imagination, I couldn't believe this stuff like this should happen. Shows you people do respect the veterans," Burnett said.

George Stark served in Korea in the Fifth Regimental Combat Team. He served in Korea in the months leading into the armistice, and says he is proud to have defended a country that is now prospering.

"When they sometimes say that Korea was a forgotten war, we like to call it a forgotten victory," said Stark.

Hyun says that taking portraits of these veterans captures their story, and he can see the change in how they view themselves when they see their photographs.

"They have a lot of guilt because they survived the war, but the picture is not taken just outside, pictures are taken inside too, so when they see their own portrait they will realize they are not a coward, they are actually a hero," Hyun said.

