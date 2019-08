BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich.- Fire crews and first responders were called to the intersection of 76th Street SW and Clyde Park Avenue for a gas leak Wednesday evening.

The intersection was shut down around 4:30 p.m and remained closed as of 6:30 p.m.

Crews on scene said a gas main was struck in the area but are unsure if it was hit due to construction on a nearby bridge.

The Cutlerville Fire Department posted on Facebook telling drivers to avoid the intersection.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.