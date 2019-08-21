BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich.- Fire crews and first responders were called to the intersection of 76th Street SW and Clyde Park Avenue for a gas leak Wednesday evening.
The intersection was shut down around 4:30 p.m and remained closed as of 6:30 p.m.
Crews on scene said a gas main was struck in the area but are unsure if it was hit due to construction on a nearby bridge.
The Cutlerville Fire Department posted on Facebook telling drivers to avoid the intersection.
