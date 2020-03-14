Authorities closed down a section of eastbound I-96 due to a crash.

It happened around 11:10 Saturday morning just after Fruit Ridge Ave.

There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

At 11:45, only the right lane of traffic was blocked.

