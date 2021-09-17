x
Police identify inmate found dead at the Kent County Correctional Facility

The inmate who was found dead at the Kent County Correctional Facility has been identified has been identified as 40-year-old Scott Gildner.
Credit: KCSO

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Update 9/17/21: 

The inmate who was found dead at the Kent County Correctional Facility has been identified has been identified as 40-year-old Scott Gildner. 

The autopsy, completed on Wednesday Sept. 15, by the Kent County Medical Examiners Office, confirmed there were no signs of physical signs of injury. A toxicology report is still pending. 

Gildner had been incarcerated at the Kent County Correctional Facility since June 17, 2021, awaiting trial for Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle and Assault of a Prison Employee. 

Original Story:

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating an inmate's death at the Kent County Correctional Facility. 

Deputies say they found the inmate unresponsive in their cell around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Life saving measures were attempted until LIFE EMS arrived at the facility. The inmate was pronounced dead at 4:17 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy will be performed by the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office. At this time, the inmate's name is being withheld until family is notified.

