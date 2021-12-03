Ionia and Big Rapids public schools closing Friday due to threats

The threats come just days after a shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland Township killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

IONIA, Mich. — Multiple school districts in West Michigan announced Thursday their schools will be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution. Ionia Public Schools and Big Rapids Public Schools both recently received threats.

According to Ionia Public Schools, a threat made toward the middle school is under investigation.

A Facebook post by Big Rapids Public Schools says, "Late this evening we were notified of a potentially concerning statement that may have been made today by a high school student."

Good evening Late this evening we were notified of a potentially concerning statement that may have been made today by... Posted by Big Rapids Public Schools on Thursday, December 2, 2021

The threats come just days after a shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland Township killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

Ionia Public Schools said its student and staff safety is its highest priority.

Out of an abundance of caution, Ionia Public Schools will be closed on Friday, December 3. A threat made toward our middle school is under investigation. Student and staff safety remains our highest priority. Posted by Ionia Public Schools on Thursday, December 2, 2021

